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Heavy Friday rainfall caused more than 5,300 gallons of wastewater to overflow in Bethel

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:02 AM EDT
File: manhole.
Joe Schlabotnik on Flickr
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via Creative Commons
File: manhole.

Heavy rains left utility crews in Pitt County cleaning up a multi-thousand-gallon wastewater spill.

Greenville Utilities officials say intense rainfall on Friday morning caused more than 5,300 gallons of wastewater to overflow from three manholes in the Town of Bethel. The spill was discovered just before noon and poured directly into stormwater systems that feed into tributaries of Grindle Creek.

Emergency crews worked through the afternoon to contain the breach, officially stopping the overflow by 8:00 Friday night. Workers then treated the compromised manholes and affected downstream areas with a chlorine solution to minimize environmental damage.

State environmental regulators have been notified, and officials report no injuries or further impacts.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston