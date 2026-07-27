Heavy Friday rainfall caused more than 5,300 gallons of wastewater to overflow in Bethel

Heavy rains left utility crews in Pitt County cleaning up a multi-thousand-gallon wastewater spill.

Greenville Utilities officials say intense rainfall on Friday morning caused more than 5,300 gallons of wastewater to overflow from three manholes in the Town of Bethel. The spill was discovered just before noon and poured directly into stormwater systems that feed into tributaries of Grindle Creek.

Emergency crews worked through the afternoon to contain the breach, officially stopping the overflow by 8:00 Friday night. Workers then treated the compromised manholes and affected downstream areas with a chlorine solution to minimize environmental damage.

State environmental regulators have been notified, and officials report no injuries or further impacts.