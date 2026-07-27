Animal shelter in Kinston has hit maximum capacity

An animal shelter in Kinston has issued an urgent plea for help as its facilities hit maximum capacity.

The Lenoir County SPCA has officially declared a "Code Red," warning that it has completely run out of space for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Shelter officials say every single large dog kennel and feline room is full following a high-volume summer intake and a recent influx of rescue animals.

Staff members are calling on the Eastern North Carolina community to step in through immediate adoptions and temporary fostering to clear up cages. The non-profit shelter is also running critically low on wet puppy and kitten food, and is asking for monetary donations to cover emergency veterinary care bills.

Those unable to adopt can also volunteer to walk dogs or share shelter profiles online.