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Animal shelter in Kinston has hit maximum capacity

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 27, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
File photo: Kitten in a shelter.
Ole Martin Bjørnli Gunther
/
Flickr via Openverse
File photo: Kitten in a shelter.

An animal shelter in Kinston has issued an urgent plea for help as its facilities hit maximum capacity.

The Lenoir County SPCA has officially declared a "Code Red," warning that it has completely run out of space for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens. Shelter officials say every single large dog kennel and feline room is full following a high-volume summer intake and a recent influx of rescue animals.

Staff members are calling on the Eastern North Carolina community to step in through immediate adoptions and temporary fostering to clear up cages. The non-profit shelter is also running critically low on wet puppy and kitten food, and is asking for monetary donations to cover emergency veterinary care bills.

Those unable to adopt can also volunteer to walk dogs or share shelter profiles online.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston