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North Carolina Health Care Affordability Commission holds its first meeting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 22, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
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The North Carolina Health Care Affordability Commission held its first meeting this week. The gathering in Raleigh included more than two dozen participants ranging from physicians and professors to health insurers and elected officials.

Their focus was on making healthcare more affordable for North Carolinians without sacrificing quality. Co-Chair and State Treasurer Brad Briner began the meeting by sharing a long list of similar efforts dating back to the 1940s, with little to show for it. He challenged commission members to do better.

"It's easy to protect our own turf, point fingers across the table, and explain why the other guy needs to cut their costs, and our own bottom line should be unaffected," he said. "But I'm asking you to step outside of what is good just for your individual organization, your health system, your company, and focus entirely on what is good for the state of North Carolina." 

Briner said the Tar Heel state currently ranks 50th in the nation for healthcare costs and 42nd for outcomes. During the three-hour meeting, commission members suggested strategies for improving transparency, promoting competition and expanding access across the state.

The next meeting is in October, with a final vote on reform recommendations slated for January 2027.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford