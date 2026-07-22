North Carolina beach remains closed because of flea infestation

Beachgoers in Surf City will have to keep bypassing a popular shore spot for a bit longer.

Town say Public Beach Access Number 25 remains closed indefinitely due to a severe and unusual flea infestation.

Crews are actively treating the sand and walkways near South Shore Drive with specialized insecticides to wipe out the pests.

Interestingly, experts say these are domestic pet fleas—not the common sand fleas usually found on the coast.

While Access 25 is blocked off, all other area beaches are perfectly clear. Visitors are being redirected to use Access 24 or 26 just a short walk away.