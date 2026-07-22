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North Carolina beach remains closed because of flea infestation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:51 AM EDT
Town of Surf City

Beachgoers in Surf City will have to keep bypassing a popular shore spot for a bit longer.

Town say Public Beach Access Number 25 remains closed indefinitely due to a severe and unusual flea infestation.

Crews are actively treating the sand and walkways near South Shore Drive with specialized insecticides to wipe out the pests. 

Interestingly, experts say these are domestic pet fleas—not the common sand fleas usually found on the coast.

While Access 25 is blocked off, all other area beaches are perfectly clear. Visitors are being redirected to use Access 24 or 26 just a short walk away.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston