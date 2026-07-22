Federal government hands over more records in Camp Lejeune water contamination case
The latest weekly status report in the battle for Camp Lejeune justice is shifting from the courtroom to a mountain of missing paperwork.
Attorneys representing toxic water victims are scrambling to overcome a severe "documentation bottleneck" that is actively stalling thousands of government settlement offers.
To break the gridlock, the federal government has just handed over massive hard drives containing digitized historical Marine Corps muster rolls.
Lawyers are racing through these decades-old military registries to instantly verify that veterans were actually stationed at the base during the contamination years.
Without proof from these muster rolls and medical files, claims hit a dead end under strict government payout rules.
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Meanwhile, time is running out on physical history. The infamous Hadnot Point Water Treatment Plant—the epicenter of the toxic exposure—is officially scheduled for demolition to make way for base upgrades.
In addition, the federal government is pouring millions of dollars into its legal defense team to tackle the massive wave of Camp Lejeune toxic water claims.
The Department of Justice has formally requested an $11.3 million budget increase specifically earmarked for PACT Act litigation.
This funding surge will add 45 new federal positions, including 35 full-time defense attorneys.
Their mandate is to scale up operations and process a backlog of more than 400,000 pending administrative claims.
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Officials say the budget increase is critically needed as the litigation shifts from evidence gathering into a highly complex valuation phase.
This new team of federal lawyers will be tasked with calculating precise medical offsets and structuring settlement offers—as total payout projections for victims are estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to reach as high as $21 billion dollars.