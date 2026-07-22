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Federal government hands over more records in Camp Lejeune water contamination case

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:56 AM EDT
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.
Photo courtesy of U.S. Marine Corps
A welcome sign stands outside of the Holcomb Gate on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2008. MCB Camp Lejeune has been noted as the Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness; directly supporting the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

The latest weekly status report in the battle for Camp Lejeune justice is shifting from the courtroom to a mountain of missing paperwork.

Attorneys representing toxic water victims are scrambling to overcome a severe "documentation bottleneck" that is actively stalling thousands of government settlement offers.

To break the gridlock, the federal government has just handed over massive hard drives containing digitized historical Marine Corps muster rolls.

Lawyers are racing through these decades-old military registries to instantly verify that veterans were actually stationed at the base during the contamination years.

Without proof from these muster rolls and medical files, claims hit a dead end under strict government payout rules.

The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.
Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry
The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

Related content: Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series September 2025

Meanwhile, time is running out on physical history. The infamous Hadnot Point Water Treatment Plant—the epicenter of the toxic exposure—is officially scheduled for demolition to make way for base upgrades.

In addition, the federal government is pouring millions of dollars into its legal defense team to tackle the massive wave of Camp Lejeune toxic water claims.

The Department of Justice has formally requested an $11.3 million budget increase specifically earmarked for PACT Act litigation.
This funding surge will add 45 new federal positions, including 35 full-time defense attorneys.

Their mandate is to scale up operations and process a backlog of more than 400,000 pending administrative claims.

U.S. Veterans Administration

Related content: Prominent advocates for Camp Lejeune water contamination victims contest DoJ claim that process is speeding forward

Officials say the budget increase is critically needed as the litigation shifts from evidence gathering into a highly complex valuation phase.

This new team of federal lawyers will be tasked with calculating precise medical offsets and structuring settlement offers—as total payout projections for victims are estimated by the Congressional Budget Office to reach as high as $21 billion dollars.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston