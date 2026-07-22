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Federal civil rights investigation launched into ECU medical school over allegations of racial discrimination in admissions process

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:48 AM EDT
The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2027, and will allow for training of more medical students; the number of residents and fellows who can be trained at ECU will also increase.
East Carolina University
The center is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2027, and will allow for training of more medical students; the number of residents and fellows who can be trained at ECU will also increase.

The federal government has launched a formal civil rights investigation into East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine over allegations of racial discrimination in its admissions process.

The U.S. Department of Education, alongside the Department of Justice, is reviewing whether the medical school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Investigators are examining if the university used hidden racial proxies to bypass the 2023 Supreme Court ban on affirmative action. 

ECU is one of five medical schools added to the federal probe yesterday, bringing the national total to 20.

ECU officials said they are in full compliance with the law and will cooperate completely with the investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston