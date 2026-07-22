Federal civil rights investigation launched into ECU medical school over allegations of racial discrimination in admissions process

The federal government has launched a formal civil rights investigation into East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine over allegations of racial discrimination in its admissions process.

The U.S. Department of Education, alongside the Department of Justice, is reviewing whether the medical school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Investigators are examining if the university used hidden racial proxies to bypass the 2023 Supreme Court ban on affirmative action.

ECU is one of five medical schools added to the federal probe yesterday, bringing the national total to 20.

ECU officials said they are in full compliance with the law and will cooperate completely with the investigation.