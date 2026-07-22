Drought impacting ENC rivers, and the creatures that live in them

Under normal weather conditions, eastern North Carolina’s rivers operate like a massive, invisible shield. Millions of gallons of freshwater rush downstream toward the Atlantic Ocean, creating a powerful, steady flow that acts as a natural hydrological barrier. This outward pressure successfully holds back the heavy, dense saltwater of the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

But this summer, that shield has collapsed.

Sound Rivers File: A past algal bloom near Durham Creek on the south side of the Pamlico River.

A historic regional drought has left some areas facing precipitation deficits of up to 16 inches. Without rain, the outward pressure from the rivers is gone, triggering a silent migration of ocean water deep into the state's interior.

Data shows that the lack of rainfall directly alters the physics of coastal water systems. When river volumes drop significantly, the interaction between fresh and saltwater changes completely. Because saltwater is denser than freshwater, it moves like a wedge along the river bottom, creeping miles upstream into river basins and agricultural drainage canals.

"Above New Bern, where it's normally completely fresh water, as far upstream is the Weyerhaeuser plant, 2-3 parts per thousand on the bottom, which is pretty unusual," notes Dr. Hall, a researcher who tracks the changing chemistry of the coast from the waterfront UNC Institute of Marine Sciences facility on Bogue Sound. "I mean, it happens. It happened in 2007, but it's not normal."

While coastal areas occasionally see sudden summer downpours, experts warn that localized thunderstorms fail to solve the underlying problem. It requires sustained, widespread basin-wide rainfall—often from a tropical weather system—to generate the volume needed to flush the saltwater back toward the ocean. Until then, the estuaries remain impacted.

"Right now, our estuaries are also super salty," Dr. Hall says.

The shifting salinity levels are aggressively reshaping the coastal food web. Non-salt-tolerant vegetation along the riverbanks and wetlands cannot cope with the sudden surge in salinity. This accelerates the die-off of coastal trees, widening the footprint of dead "ghost forests" along the coastal plain.

Meanwhile, mobile wildlife is reacting to the changing chemistry.

“In estuaries, the organisms that live there are pretty tolerant of salinity shifts, so they'll move with the salinity range that they can tolerate," explains Dr. Hall. "So, the freshwater species now are probably moving further up, up the rivers and the seawater, the saltwater species are moving further up.”

This has led to highly unusual wildlife sightings far from their normal marine habitats.

“You don't usually see dolphins at the mouth of the Chowan River, but they're there," Dr. Hall says. "I saw them there not too long ago. There's lots of crabs up the Chowan River right now. I'm sure there's lots of crabs way farther upstream in the Neuse River and Pamlico River than would normally be there.”

The data highlights just how stark the shift is. Normally, the Pamlico Sound sits at about 20 parts per thousand of salinity; right now, it is at 30 or slightly above. In the Neuse River, where the Minnesott Ferry crosses, normal levels hover around 15 parts per thousand. Currently, it registers at 25.

Beyond shifting the balance of marine life, the drought is compounding water quality issues by paving the way for increased algal growth. Dr. Hall’s primary research focuses on the environmental factors controlling phytoplankton biomass and toxic algal blooms, and he warns that the current conditions create a perfect storm.

Sound Rivers File photo: A beach along the Neuse River is covered in juvenile menhaden.

With minimal river flow, the water moves incredibly slowly. This lack of circulation gives algae a stable, stagnant environment to sit near the surface, absorb sunlight, and rapidly multiply.

“There's really, really low flows," Dr. Hall explains. "The rivers are running really slow, and that allows time for algae to grow in the rivers. So, some of the blooms we're seeing right now are where the fresh water is coming into the estuaries, the blooms are happening like right there, like way upstream of where blooms normally would happen.”

This stagnation essentially turns flowing rivers into warm, salty lakes, giving the algae all the time they need to consume available nutrients and bloom aggressively.

Compounding the issue, nutrient levels are heavily concentrated right now. Even without rain, point sources of nutrients—such as wastewater treatment plants—continue to discharge into the river systems. Because there is no clean rainwater to dilute the wastewater, nutrient concentrations climb during low-flow periods.

When these massive algal blooms eventually die and decompose, they completely deplete the dissolved oxygen in the water. This can lead to localized fish kills and severely threaten the health of commercial and recreational fisheries across eastern North Carolina.

Public health officials also urge residents to exercise extreme caution near affected waterways.

“If it looks green and scummy, stay out of it," warns Dr. Hall. "Make sure you keep your pets away from it. We're smart enough not to drink green scummy water, but dogs are not.”

NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory in Flickr / Via Creative Commons File: Jar of blue-green algae

The creeping salt wedge is also threatening the local economy in ways researchers didn't entirely expect. North Carolina's growing mariculture industry finds itself on the front lines of the changing water chemistry.

“North Carolina's mariculture industry is booming," Dr. Hall notes. "These high salinity events aren't good for oysters. And oysters do really well in like 15 to 20, like what the normal Pamlico Sound water is. But when you start getting into the 30s for oysters, there's predators that move in under those high salinity conditions that can hurt the oysters."

Beyond increased predation, the extreme salt content causes severe physiological stress for the oysters, making them far more susceptible to various pathogens floating around in the water column.

Researchers at the Morehead City Field Site are continuously monitoring the state's sounds and major river systems to track how far inland the salt wedge has migrated and to watch for early signs of toxic blooms. Until the region receives a sustained break from the dry weather, scientists warn that the ecological footprint of this summer drought will continue to expand deep into North Carolina's interior waterways.

