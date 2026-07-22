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Cyclosporiasis cases skyrocket to 561 statewide

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 22, 2026 at 10:49 AM EDT
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.
CDC
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

Health officials say a foodborne illness outbreak has intensified across North Carolina.

State health data shows confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have skyrocketed to 561 statewide. That marks an 82% increase in infections in just one week. 

Wake County is the primary hotspot, accounting for 350 of those cases, while 16 people have been hospitalized across the state.

The intestinal illness is caused by a microscopic parasite, triggering severe stomach cramps and explosive diarrhea. The exact source of the outbreak remains under investigation, but health officials say evidence points to multiple contaminated food sources, specifically raw herbs like parsley and cilantro, alongside pre-bagged lettuce.

In response, Durham Public Schools has banned fresh produce, shifting entirely to frozen or canned vegetables through September. People are urged to avoid pre-cut salads, wash all produce thoroughly, and seek immediate medical testing if symptoms develop.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston