Cyclosporiasis cases skyrocket to 561 statewide

Health officials say a foodborne illness outbreak has intensified across North Carolina.

State health data shows confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis have skyrocketed to 561 statewide. That marks an 82% increase in infections in just one week.

Wake County is the primary hotspot, accounting for 350 of those cases, while 16 people have been hospitalized across the state.

The intestinal illness is caused by a microscopic parasite, triggering severe stomach cramps and explosive diarrhea. The exact source of the outbreak remains under investigation, but health officials say evidence points to multiple contaminated food sources, specifically raw herbs like parsley and cilantro, alongside pre-bagged lettuce.

In response, Durham Public Schools has banned fresh produce, shifting entirely to frozen or canned vegetables through September. People are urged to avoid pre-cut salads, wash all produce thoroughly, and seek immediate medical testing if symptoms develop.