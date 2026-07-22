Alamance commission approves extra $7.3M for school projects

Alamance County Commissioners have agreed to increase funding for the local public school system following a budget dispute.

According to a document published Wednesday, the commission is allocating an additional $7.3 million to the school district for capital improvements.

That will cover new secure entrance upgrades, asphalt paving projects and teacher laptop replacements, among other things.

The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education initiated a legal dispute with the county last month after the budget fell several million dollars short of what the district asked for.

Both boards approved the agreement in separate meetings this week.