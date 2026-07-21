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Two women arrested during Operation Charlotte’s Web seek over $2.5 million in damages

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Reisini and Roos say CBP agents boxed in their car in east Charlotte on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.
Southern Coalition for Social Justice
/
Courtesy
Reisini and Roos say CBP agents boxed in their car in east Charlotte on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025.

Two Charlotte women are seeking more than $2.5 million in damages from the federal government after they say U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents unlawfully detained and arrested them during Operation Charlotte’s Web last November.

Tatyana Reisini and Kristen Roos were following and documenting immigration agents in east Charlotte on Nov. 17, 2025, when agents boxed in their SUV, pointed guns at them, shattered the vehicle's windows and arrested them, according to The Southern Coalition for Social Justice, which filed the claims on behalf of the women.

The women were charged with assaulting a federal officer and were detained for about four hours before being released. The U.S. Attorney's Office later dismissed the charges.

The incident drew national attention after a neighbor's video of the arrest went viral on social media.

The women's claims were filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act, and accuse CBP, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other Department of Homeland Security agencies of excessive force and false arrest.

They also accuse federal agents of violating the women's constitutional rights while they were observing and documenting immigration enforcement activity.

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Julian Berger
Julian Berger is a Race & Equity Reporter at WFAE, Charlotte’s NPR affiliate. His reporting focuses on Charlotte's Latino community and immigration policy. He is an award-winning journalist who has earned Regional Edward R. Murrow and RTDNAC awards for his coverage of heightened immigration enforcement.
See stories by Julian Berger