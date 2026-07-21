Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Surry County enacts two-year data center development moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published July 21, 2026 at 3:23 PM EDT
Pilot Mountain in Surry County
WFDD File photo
Pilot Mountain in Surry County

Surry County commissioners unanimously approved a two-year moratorium on the development of data centers last night.

Other Triad counties are considering taking similar steps.

The moratorium is an extension of a 60-day pause Surry commissioners enacted in June. Officials say they want more time to research the impacts of these facilities as proposals pop up around the state.

County Attorney Howard Jones says the extension also requires the board to appoint a steering committee that will research the issue and advise commissioners. He suggested members do things like visit a data center and talk to local power providers and environmental officials.

“I think these are reasonable steps. I think this is a complicated issue," Jones said. "There is a lot of polarized information out there. It seems like it's all black and white.”

Yadkin County commissioners are moving in this direction too. Members voted to hold a public hearing August 17 on a potential one-year moratorium.

And in Alamance, officials also scheduled a data center hearing on the same day.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz