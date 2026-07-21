Ongoing Summer Drought Triples Wildfire Acreage Across Eastern North Carolina

A severe summer drought across eastern North Carolina is completely rewriting the playbook for the state’s wildfire season. While the region’s peak fire activity typically falls during the dry spring months, an intense lack of rainfall has triggered an unprecedented surge in summer blazes that are proving incredibly difficult for crews to extinguish.

An Unprecedented July Surge

In eastern North Carolina, spring is historically the most dangerous time for fires because dead winter vegetation provides easy fuel to burn. This summer, however, persistent drought conditions have created a far more volatile environment.

Annette Weston, Public Radio East According to North Carolina Forest Service District Ranger Josh Bell, the number of active fires and the total damage they cause have spiked well beyond normal baselines.

According to North Carolina Forest Service District Ranger Josh Bell, the number of active fires and the total damage they cause have spiked well beyond normal baselines.

“Our 10-year average for July is only 182 fires. That's statewide, 182 fires for 550 acres," Bell said. "And right now, on the 14th day of July, we are already at 256 fires for over 1,500 acres. So we've tripled the acres.” Bell, a veteran first responder with fifteen years of experience on the job, noted that the timing and longevity of this dry weather stand out as highly unusual.

“I really hadn't seen it this dry in 15 years as far as starting this early and carrying on this long,” Bell said. While scattered summer thunderstorms have brought minor, localized relief to a few coastal spots, inland counties remain locked in extreme drought. These parched conditions change how wildfires behave once they ignite, stretching suppression timelines from days to months.

“It's affecting the fuels, the way that they burn, how much of the fuels are readily available to be able to burn," Bell explained. "And when we do get an ignition start, some of these fires are taking weeks and even months to be able to fully extinguish where we can walk away from them.”

Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department The North Carolina Forest Service and multiple local volunteer fire departments remain active on the scene establishing containment lines.

The Battle Underground: Hyde County's Peat Fires

The primary example of this long-duration challenge is the stubborn Rose Bay Canal Fire in Hyde County. The blaze has burned more than 660 acres since it initially ignited on June 2. Containment lines have successfully boxed the fire in to prevent it from spreading further, but extinguishing the internal hotspots has proven nearly impossible.

“It's contained where it's not going anywhere, but there's still things that are smoldering," Bell said. "And that is now six weeks that it's been doing that. So, it just takes a lot of water to try to saturate these, the organic or the burning duff. And when we're in a drought, there's not a whole lot of water to work with.” The fire is eating through coastal wetlands filled with deep, organic pocosin peat soils. Instead of just burning surface leaves and brush, the fire digs underground into the peat, which acts much like charcoal.

Forestry officials expect the area to produce smoke until a major tropical weather system enters eastern North Carolina and dumps enough sustained rainfall to completely saturate the underground water table. Managing these long-term fires in the intense July heat is pushing regional firefighting resources to their limits.

“In our district of eight counties, we have 40 employees, roughly," Bell said. "And when we start having numerous fires and it takes a lot of manpower trying to be able to support them for these long duration fires, it turns into a little more complex issue.”

Chovee On Flickr / Creative Commons Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.

Human Error Remains the Leading Cause

While random summer lightning strikes always pose a threat during storm season, they account for only a tiny fraction of seasonal ignitions. The overwhelming majority—more than 90 percent—of North Carolina's wildfires are human-caused.

“Over 90% of wildfires are human caused, but that lightning this time of year is what we're having to watch out for the most,” Bell noted. Roughly one-third of those human-caused fires stem from residential debris and yard waste burning. Bell urged property owners in parched areas, particularly in Lenoir and Jones counties, to exercise extreme caution when cleaning up their land. Even if a yard looks green, the actual moisture content inside the grass is low.

“When we have debris piles, we always recommend double checking it, spraying plenty of water around it, making sure that you've got a water source, you've got a rake or hand tool where you can scratch down to bare dirt,” Bell advised.

Swansboro Fire Department In coastal Onslow County, a separate wildfire burning on-base at the Camp Lejeune military installation is creating regional travel hazards due to heavy smoke and drifting ash.

The Danger of Hidden Embers

The Forest Service warns that a passing summer rain shower is often not enough to safely put out a fire. Rain can create a deceptive top layer over a burn pile while dangerous heat continues to cook underneath.

“The rain will kind of cap off the top of the ash so it doesn't look like there's any heat. You don't really see any smoke, but there's still a little stick under subsurface, maybe an inch or two," Bell warned. "And, you know, then you go on vacation or whatnot. You're gone for a week and it gets 90 degrees and the wind starts blowing and then we end up with a wildfire.”

People are advised to avoid outdoor burning entirely until the regional drought breaks, and to repeatedly douse and stir old burn sites to ensure they are cold to the touch.

