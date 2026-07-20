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State responds to hundreds of potential non-U.S. citizens on North Carolina's voter rolls

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published July 20, 2026 at 5:05 PM EDT
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The State Board of Elections is responding to a federal announcement about hundreds of potential non-U.S. citizens on North Carolina’s voter rolls. The Department of Homeland Security recently released information indicating that the total was 1,599. There are about 7.8 million registered voters in the state.

In a statement, State Board of Elections officials vowed to follow all applicable laws to ensure each registrant receives due process before initiating any removal proceeding.

Forsyth County Board of Elections director Tim Tsujii says all county boards of elections are mandated by the state to conduct routine maintenance list practices every week.

"We receive reports of voters that may have moved from county to county within the state of North Carolina," says Tsujii. "We receive reports of voters that have recently passed away or are deceased, reports on convicted felons, duplicate registration, and voters that may have requested for their removal of their voter registration."

Tsujii adds that confirmation cards are mailed out every couple of years to voters who may have missed two previous federal elections or whose status was changed to inactive.

Tsujii says the best way for voters to ensure that their registration is up to date is to verify it online at either their county or state board of elections website.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford