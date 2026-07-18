Andrew and Tristan Tate arrested in Florida on charges of rape and sex trafficking

Updated July 20, 2026 at 5:55 AM EDT

LONDON – Influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested in Miami after British authorities issued 38 new charges against them, including allegations of rape and sex trafficking.

The United Kingdom's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) released a statement saying that the two men had been arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Saturday. The CPS said it was "seeking extradition" for the two brothers, aiming to bring them to Britain to face a total of 59 charges.

The CPS said Andrew, 39, was being charged with seven further counts of rape and three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, as well as charges including indecent images of a child.

The charges against Tristan, 38, include two counts of rape and three counts of sex trafficking. The CPS said the new charges bring the total number of alleged victims in the case to seven.

Both Tate brothers are dual British-U.S. citizens. They were born in America, but spent much of their childhood and young adult life in the English town of Luton, Bedfordshire.

The charges against them were largely collected by Bedfordshire Police, which previously put forward a file of evidence to the CPS. The new allegations are claimed to have taken place between July 2010 and August 2017.

In a statement on Saturday, Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas from Bedfordshire Police said that the "complex investigation" had involved "national and international law enforcement".

She went on: "We understand the interest that this case will generate, but we would urge the public not to speculate and to allow the legal process to be carried out correctly.

"There is no place for male violence against women and girls, and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us."

On Sunday, Emily Williams, Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Marshals Service, told NPR in an email: "Yesterday, U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida arrested Andrew and Tristan Tate pursuant to extradition proceedings. These arrests were made in accordance with the treaties and law enforcement agreements governing Justice Department extraditions."

Andrew Tate was previously a champion kickboxer and reality television star, before becoming an influencer in the "manosphere", going into business with his brother Tristan.

Andrew and Tristan moved to Romania, and in 2023, Romanian prosecutors filed a criminal indictment against them, accusing the brothers of crimes including violence, rape, and human-trafficking, as well as forcing women to take part in pornography. The two men spent several months under house arrest near Bucharest, in a case which Romanian prosecutors are still investigating.

However, last year, the Tate brothers were allowed to leave Romania and travel to the United States. That was despite efforts by British authorities to have the two men extradited to the UK over earlier charges.

Malcolm McHaffie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said in a written statement: "We have decided to prosecute Andrew and Tristan Tate for further offences including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation and offences relating to indecent images of a child.

McHaffie added that the Tate brothers have the right to a fair trial, and urged care from reporters and commentators not to share material that could "prejudice these proceedings".

In a statement released on social media after their arrest, Joseph McBride, a lawyer who represents the Tate brothers, claimed that they were innocent, describing the arrests as a "political hit".

"We are confident that once a competent judge sees the facts, and once the Department of Justice confronts this egregious abuse of its own authority, Andrew and Tristan Tate will walk free," McBride said. "America does not do Britain's political dirty work."



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