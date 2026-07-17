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UnitedHealthcare extends in-network access to ECU Health hospitals through August 6

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:17 AM EDT

UnitedHealthcare has extended in-network access to ECU Health hospitals through August 6, following the expiration of the contract deadline.

The insurance provider announced the temporary extension applies to members on commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Individual Family Plans. The decision gives patients a three-week window of continued coverage while the two healthcare companies attempt to break an ongoing contract deadlock.

While hospital services remain covered under the extension, officials note that ECU Health physician clinics and outpatient facilities are still out of network. Both organizations say they remain at the negotiating table working toward a final agreement.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston