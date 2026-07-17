UnitedHealthcare extends in-network access to ECU Health hospitals through August 6

UnitedHealthcare has extended in-network access to ECU Health hospitals through August 6, following the expiration of the contract deadline.

The insurance provider announced the temporary extension applies to members on commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Individual Family Plans. The decision gives patients a three-week window of continued coverage while the two healthcare companies attempt to break an ongoing contract deadlock.

While hospital services remain covered under the extension, officials note that ECU Health physician clinics and outpatient facilities are still out of network. Both organizations say they remain at the negotiating table working toward a final agreement.