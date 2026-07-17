Tillis says he will block nomination of attorney general unless nominee meets with Epstein survivors

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis says he will block the nomination of the country's next attorney general unless the nominee meets with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Tillis gave an ultimatum to Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche. Tillis stated that his vote to advance the nomination out of committee is entirely dependent on Blanche holding a face-to-face meeting with Epstein's victims within the next two weeks.

The demand follows testimony from an Epstein survivor who told lawmakers that the Justice Department has ignored the victims for months. Blanche told senators he is willing to hold the meeting.

Because Republicans hold a narrow margin on the committee, Blanche likely cannot advance to a full Senate vote without Tillis's support.