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Tillis says he will block nomination of attorney general unless nominee meets with Epstein survivors

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
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United States Senate
File: Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis says he will block the nomination of the country's next attorney general unless the nominee meets with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

Speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Tillis gave an ultimatum to Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche. Tillis stated that his vote to advance the nomination out of committee is entirely dependent on Blanche holding a face-to-face meeting with Epstein's victims within the next two weeks.

The demand follows testimony from an Epstein survivor who told lawmakers that the Justice Department has ignored the victims for months. Blanche told senators he is willing to hold the meeting.

Because Republicans hold a narrow margin on the committee, Blanche likely cannot advance to a full Senate vote without Tillis's support.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston