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State elections board issues split decision on dueling complaints filed by two Pitt County officials

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.
Pitt County Government
Board Chairman Neal Driver has filed a complaint with the North Carolina State Board of Elections against fellow board member Etsil Mason. The filing accuses Mason of violating state personnel law by publicly calling for the resignation of county elections director Janet Turner during an open meeting in April.

The state elections board has issued a split decision on dueling complaints filed by two Pitt County officials against each other.

Meeting in Raleigh, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to completely dismiss a complaint filed against Pitt County Board Chairman Neal Driver. Fellow board member Etsil Mason had accused Driver of violating open meetings laws when he cut off her microphone during a tense meeting.

However, the state board refused to throw out a cross-complaint filed by Driver against Mason. Instead, the board voted to schedule a formal evidentiary hearing. Driver accuses Mason of violating state personnel laws by publicly calling for the resignation of the county's elections director during an open session.

State board members say they want a deeper investigation into whether the incident warrants Mason's removal from office. The upcoming state hearing will formally determine if Mason faces censure or dismissal.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston