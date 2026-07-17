State elections board issues split decision on dueling complaints filed by two Pitt County officials

The state elections board has issued a split decision on dueling complaints filed by two Pitt County officials against each other.

Meeting in Raleigh, the North Carolina State Board of Elections voted to completely dismiss a complaint filed against Pitt County Board Chairman Neal Driver. Fellow board member Etsil Mason had accused Driver of violating open meetings laws when he cut off her microphone during a tense meeting.

However, the state board refused to throw out a cross-complaint filed by Driver against Mason. Instead, the board voted to schedule a formal evidentiary hearing. Driver accuses Mason of violating state personnel laws by publicly calling for the resignation of the county's elections director during an open session.

State board members say they want a deeper investigation into whether the incident warrants Mason's removal from office. The upcoming state hearing will formally determine if Mason faces censure or dismissal.