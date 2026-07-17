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State budget mandates standardized, statewide process for handling book challenges in public schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The New Hanover County Board of Education will take comments from the public about possibly banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.
Book cover
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Amazon
File: The New Hanover County Board of Education considered banning the book Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You.

A new provision in the North Carolina state budget mandates a standardized, statewide process for handling book challenges in public schools.

The law removes the ability of individual school districts to set their own review policies. It establishes a uniform system across all 100 counties. Under the new rules, local boards must use a single template for parental complaints. Review committees will have exactly 30 days to evaluate challenged materials.

During the active 30-day review window, challenged books must be moved to a restricted, parent-approved section. Parents can also appeal local decisions directly to the State Board of Education. Districts must implement the new process by early 2027.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston