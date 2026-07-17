No swim warnings for three coastal North Carolina locations due to elevated bacteria levels

State environmental officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at three coastal North Carolina locations due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Department of Environmental Quality issued advisories for public access areas at Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach, and two sites along Bogue Sound in Morehead City. Water samples at these locations exceeded safety standards for fecal bacteria. Officials say swimming in these waters increases the risk of skin infections and gastrointestinal illness.

Meanwhile, the non-profit group Sound Rivers reports that multiple popular swimming spots along the Pamlico and Neuse rivers also failed recent safety tests following storm runoff.

The state advisories are not beach closures, but warnings remain in effect within 200 feet of posted signs.