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No swim warnings for three coastal North Carolina locations due to elevated bacteria levels

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT

State environmental officials are warning swimmers to stay out of the water at three coastal North Carolina locations due to elevated bacteria levels.

The Department of Environmental Quality issued advisories for public access areas at Banks Channel in Wrightsville Beach, and two sites along Bogue Sound in Morehead City. Water samples at these locations exceeded safety standards for fecal bacteria. Officials say swimming in these waters increases the risk of skin infections and gastrointestinal illness.

Meanwhile, the non-profit group Sound Rivers reports that multiple popular swimming spots along the Pamlico and Neuse rivers also failed recent safety tests following storm runoff.
The state advisories are not beach closures, but warnings remain in effect within 200 feet of posted signs.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston