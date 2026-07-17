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New bill would rescue Social Security from looming insolvency

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:37 AM EDT
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North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has teamed up with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to introduce a new bill aimed at rescuing Social Security from looming insolvency.

Tillis, along with five other senators, introduced the PROMISE Act, which instructs the bipartisan Social Security Advisory Board to submit a "base bill" to extend the program's financial solvency. If the board fails to do so, the bill creates a backup process allowing lawmakers to put forward their own bipartisan proposals.

The move comes as the Social Security retirement trust fund faces a critical deadline. Without congressional action, the program is projected to run out of reserves by late 2032. If that happens, beneficiaries would face an immediate 22 percent cut to their monthly checks.

The new bill mandates that any final legislation must guarantee Social Security solvency for at least 50 years.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston