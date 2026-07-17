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Medicare reform bill would help independent and rural medical practices stay open

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy has co-introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting patient access to local doctors.

Murphy, a practicing urologist for over 30 years, joined representatives John Joyce and Kim Schrier to introduce the Patients First Act. The bill delivers comprehensive Medicare reforms designed to help independent and rural medical practices stay open.

The legislation would tie doctor reimbursements to inflation and slash administrative burdens. It also launches a primary care pilot program using monthly per-member payments to better support rural clinics. Murphy states the current system is unsustainable, forces medical consolidation, and drives up costs for families.

Supporters say the changes will ensure independent physicians can spend less time on bureaucracy and more time caring for patients.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston