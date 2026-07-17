Medicare reform bill would help independent and rural medical practices stay open

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy has co-introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting patient access to local doctors.

Murphy, a practicing urologist for over 30 years, joined representatives John Joyce and Kim Schrier to introduce the Patients First Act. The bill delivers comprehensive Medicare reforms designed to help independent and rural medical practices stay open.

The legislation would tie doctor reimbursements to inflation and slash administrative burdens. It also launches a primary care pilot program using monthly per-member payments to better support rural clinics. Murphy states the current system is unsustainable, forces medical consolidation, and drives up costs for families.

Supporters say the changes will ensure independent physicians can spend less time on bureaucracy and more time caring for patients.