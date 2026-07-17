Lexington, Walnut Cove residents to join nationwide anti-data center protests

Residents in Davidson and Stokes counties are planning to participate in a nationwide day of protests against AI data centers this weekend.

The demonstrations are being organized by Humans First, a national advocacy group opposed to large-scale data center development.

More than 100 rallies are planned for Saturday in cities across the country, including Lexington and Walnut Cove. Davidson County Organizer Jessica Bruff says the goal is to sway local leaders.

“I hope that our city and our county and our state says, 'Hey, let's slow down. Let's really think about these data centers. Let's really think about these megasites and how they impact our environment, our way of life,'" she said.

The action comes as local governments continue to grapple with how to handle future projects.

Earlier this week, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners directed staff to draft a six-month moratorium on new data center projects. Officials said the pause would give the county time to study the issue and create guidelines before any proposals are submitted.

Stokes County commissioners rejected a similar measure on Monday. The county has been at the center of debate over a planned hyperscale data center project in Walnut Cove.

The Lexington protest is scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. outside the Davidson County Courthouse. The Walnut Cove event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at 485 N. Main St.