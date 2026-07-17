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Former executive director of the Kinston Community Council for the Arts accused of financial misconduct

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:31 AM EDT

The former executive director of the Kinston Community Council for the Arts is facing multiple felony charges following a financial misconduct investigation.

Sandy Landis turned herself in to authorities Thursday. Kinston police began investigating the nonprofit last December after receiving reports of unauthorized financial activity. Detectives say Landis wrote more than $21,000 in unauthorized checks to herself while working as a transitional consultant. Bank records show the funds were deposited into her personal account and masked as consulting fees and vacation pay.

Landis now faces charges including money laundering, identity theft, and forgery. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston