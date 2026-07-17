Former executive director of the Kinston Community Council for the Arts accused of financial misconduct

The former executive director of the Kinston Community Council for the Arts is facing multiple felony charges following a financial misconduct investigation.

Sandy Landis turned herself in to authorities Thursday. Kinston police began investigating the nonprofit last December after receiving reports of unauthorized financial activity. Detectives say Landis wrote more than $21,000 in unauthorized checks to herself while working as a transitional consultant. Bank records show the funds were deposited into her personal account and masked as consulting fees and vacation pay.

Landis now faces charges including money laundering, identity theft, and forgery. She was released on an unsecured bond.