Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Department of Environmental Quality spends $1B on repairing water infrastructure post-Helene

BPR News | By Felicia Sonmez,
Gerard Albert III
Published July 17, 2026 at 3:39 PM EDT
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson speaks in Burnsville on Friday, July 17, 2026.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR News
North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson speaks in Burnsville on Friday, July 17, 2026.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is marking a major milestone: The agency has awarded a total of more than $1 billion in grants for water and wastewater infrastructure in counties that are recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Gov. Josh Stein made the announcement Friday during a visit to Burnsville, which is receiving $18 million for a new pump system, wells and a sewer line.

Across western North Carolina, 98% of all water systems damaged by Helene have been restored, according to Stein’s office. But communities still need more than $750 million in additional water infrastructure repairs, the governor said.

“We know as a state government we can’t do it alone,” Stein said at an event with DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson. “We know as towns and communities that Burnsville and Yancey County can’t do it alone. We know as people, residents of this county and region cannot do it alone. We need federal support.”

A view of water infrastructure in Burnsville on Friday, July 17, 2026.
Gerard Albert III
/
BPR News
A view of water infrastructure in Burnsville on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Stein urged members of Congress to approve an additional $10 billion in federal funding for Helene recovery. He noted that a supplemental spending request the White House sent to Congress last month includes billions of dollars in funding for the Iran war but no additional Helene funding.

“We need the government not to forget western North Carolina, and I will do everything in my power to make sure they do not,” he said.

Wilson said over 90% of the more than $1 billion his department has spent so far has gone toward repairs of local wastewater, drinking water and septic systems as well as projects aimed at rebuilding water infrastructure to be more resilient to future storms.

The spending has funded a total of 222 projects in 28 counties, he said.

“We have been very busy all across mountain communities,” Wilson said. “And we all saw in the wake of the storm, and we’ve heard this morning, how bad the damage was. And it’s just a reminder how critical it is and how one of the most urgent needs there is after a storm like this is to ensure that people have a safe drinking water supply and that wastewater systems function so we don’t have pollution going into our streams, rivers and lakes.”
Tags
NCPRA
Felicia Sonmez
Felicia Sonmez is a reporter covering growth and development for Blue Ridge Public Radio.
See stories by Felicia Sonmez
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III covers ongoing recovery efforts of Hurricane Helene at the local, state and federal level. He is working with the FRONTLINE PBS Local Journalism Initiative on a year-long reporting project about storm recovery.
See stories by Gerard Albert III