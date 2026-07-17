Canadian wildfire smoke reaches North Carolina and makes for dangerous air quality

The Canadian wildfires continue burning this week, causing evacuations and disruptions in parts of that country. Now, the smoke from those blazes has drifted south, bringing down local air quality across North Carolina. CleanAIRE NC communications director Andrew Whelan says the pollution from these fires can pose a serious health risk.

“Even though the fires are far away, winds in the upper atmosphere can carry that smoke hundreds or even thousands of miles,” Whelan said.

As humans continue burning fossil fuels, the resulting warmer climate is creating conditions for more intense wildfires.

“Hot, dry and windy weather leads to big fires. And climate change will exacerbate these conditions, so we will see hotter, drier and in some cases windier conditions,” said Toddi Steelman, wildfire expert and the vice president for climate and sustainability at Duke University.

That smoke can irritate the eyes and throat, as well as cause more serious complications like asthma attacks. It’s especially dangerous for vulnerable populations, such as older adults, children, outdoor workers and those with chronic illness.

“If you’re outside over the weekend during heavy smoke periods, you may notice that you’re experiencing coughing or throat irritation … shortness of breath,” Whelan said.