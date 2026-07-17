Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A federal judge vacancy has opened in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 17, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT

A federal judge vacancy has opened in North Carolina.

United States District Judge Terrence Boyle has announced plans to take senior status on the federal bench. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, Boyle became the nation’s longest-serving active federal District Court judge last year. He has served the Eastern District of North Carolina for more than 42 years, including two separate tenures as chief judge.

His transition to senior status functions as a semi-retirement and immediately creates an official judicial vacancy. This allows the President to nominate a full-time successor for Senate confirmation.

Boyle will continue to hear cases with a reduced workload alongside the district's three remaining active judges.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston