A federal judge vacancy has opened in North Carolina.

United States District Judge Terrence Boyle has announced plans to take senior status on the federal bench. Nominated by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, Boyle became the nation’s longest-serving active federal District Court judge last year. He has served the Eastern District of North Carolina for more than 42 years, including two separate tenures as chief judge.

His transition to senior status functions as a semi-retirement and immediately creates an official judicial vacancy. This allows the President to nominate a full-time successor for Senate confirmation.

Boyle will continue to hear cases with a reduced workload alongside the district's three remaining active judges.