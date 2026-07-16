Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NCDHHS marks 4th anniversary of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published July 16, 2026 at 6:11 PM EDT
A hand holding a phone with a yellow case.
Jenny Kane
/
AP

Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The resource can connect users with a mobile crisis team, nearby available mental health beds, and more.

North Carolinians now use the 24-hour service more than twice as much as when it first began in 2022. Since then, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it’s improved 988 in order to deliver care faster and more efficiently.

Anyone in emotional distress or experiencing a mental health crisis can call, text or chat the number for resources and support.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody