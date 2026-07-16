Mount Airy joins growing list of communities pausing data center development

More North Carolina communities are moving to temporarily halt data center development as local leaders grapple with the industry's rapid growth.

On Thursday, the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 60-day moratorium on new projects. Commissioner Chad Hutchens described the move as a practical step for the city.

“It's not anti-business," he said. "It's being reactive to where it's better for us, and it's better for whoever the developer may be down the road.”

A public hearing before the vote drew no speakers — unusual given the hours-long debates the topic has sparked elsewhere in the state.

Meanwhile, the Davidson County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to direct staff to draft a six-month moratorium. County officials said the pause would give leaders time to study potential impacts and consider regulations before any projects are proposed.

"Not that there's a data center, to my knowledge, that has its sights on Davidson County," said Commissioner Matt Mizell. "But the time to pass a moratorium is not when there is one in progress; it is before it happens.

The county will hold a public hearing on the matter August 24.

Officials have approved similar moratoriums in nearby Davie and Surry counties. Davidson County leaders will consider one next month.