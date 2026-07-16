High schoolers test out culinary careers at a Johnson & Wales summer program

More than 80 high school students from across the country spent this week chopping, whipping, stirring and boiling at Johnson & Wales University, getting a crash course in the culinary arts as they consider future careers.

The students are participating in the university’s Career Explorations summer experience, designed to give them hands-on experience in professional-grade kitchens so they can consider whether this career — or this university program — is right for them.

During a recent session, instructor Austin Scoles demonstrated how to prepare raspberry petit gâteaux, carefully whipping cream while a group of students in chef hats followed along.

Among them was Alex Knuth, a rising junior from a high school in Virginia. Knuth is passionate about baking and has dreamt of opening a bakery, but is unsure about whether it’s a viable career path.

“Still thinking about it. It’s still an option,” Knuth said. “So I thought this might help show me if this is something I want to pursue or not.”

Scoles said the program aims to give students a realistic look at culinary work.

“I think my favorite part is seeing them in the fall, or two falls from now, in my class in the future and then realizing that they went through the program and that they still enjoyed baking and pastry,” Scoles said.

In another kitchen lab, students are preparing an Italian-themed dinner with sauces and different vinaigrettes. Chloe Biggers, a rising senior from Salisbury, came to learn more about Johnson & Wales’ culinary program. She’s thinking about attending to be closer to Charlotte’s food scene.

“I really like the business side of it too, I’m looking into that,” Biggers said. “Doing my own restaurant would be the dream.”