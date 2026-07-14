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Small Business Administration asking ENC boatbuilders to weigh in on new Styrene rules

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
Beaufort Community College

New federal chemical manufacturing and safety rules are putting pressure on coastal North Carolina's iconic boatbuilding economy. Now, local builders are getting a seat at the table with Washington officials.

Styrene is the lifeblood of fiberglass boat manufacturing—but tightening environmental regulations are threatening to drive up overhead costs and stall production lines. To address these heavy operational burdens, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy is heading to Morehead City.

They are hosting an emergency federal regulatory roundtable on Wednesday, July 29th, at Carteret Community College. Regional Advocate Michael Vallante and Regional Administrator Tyler Teresa will meet face-to-face with independent boatbuilders to gather feedback and cut through regulatory red tape.

The one-hour session begins at 10:00 AM in room 212 of the Bryant Student Center. Local industry stakeholders can claim free registration tickets online right now through Eventbrite.

Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston