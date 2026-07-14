Small Business Administration asking ENC boatbuilders to weigh in on new Styrene rules

New federal chemical manufacturing and safety rules are putting pressure on coastal North Carolina's iconic boatbuilding economy. Now, local builders are getting a seat at the table with Washington officials.

Styrene is the lifeblood of fiberglass boat manufacturing—but tightening environmental regulations are threatening to drive up overhead costs and stall production lines. To address these heavy operational burdens, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy is heading to Morehead City.

They are hosting an emergency federal regulatory roundtable on Wednesday, July 29th, at Carteret Community College. Regional Advocate Michael Vallante and Regional Administrator Tyler Teresa will meet face-to-face with independent boatbuilders to gather feedback and cut through regulatory red tape.

The one-hour session begins at 10:00 AM in room 212 of the Bryant Student Center. Local industry stakeholders can claim free registration tickets online right now through Eventbrite.