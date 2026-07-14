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Rainstorm blamed for a recent sediment pollution problem in lower Neuse River tributary

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
State Department of Transportation inspectors determined the pollution was not coming from the state's construction zone, but rather from a private rock road running parallel to the creek that partially washed out during heavy rainfall.
Sound Rivers
State Department of Transportation inspectors determined the pollution was not coming from the state's construction zone, but rather from a private rock road running parallel to the creek that partially washed out during heavy rainfall.

A rainstorm is being blamed for a recent sediment pollution problem in a lower Neuse River tributary.

Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register Seijo with the environmental group Sound Rivers investigated the creek near Havelock after a hotline tip. She found extremely murky, muddy waters flowing into a branch of Otter Creek, right near the ongoing Highway 70 construction project.

State Department of Transportation inspectors determined the pollution was not coming from the state's construction zone, but rather from a private rock road running parallel to the creek that partially washed out during heavy rainfall.

The state has contacted the property owner to fix the erosion, while Sound Rivers continues to monitor the waterway to protect the health of the river.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston