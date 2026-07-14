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Proposed bill would make boat ownership more affordable for middle-class families

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
A NOAA proposal would require many recreational boats along the East Coast to travel at just 10 knots for up to 90 miles from shore to protect the Right whale.
Stephen Momot
/
Flickr via Creative Commons
A NOAA proposal would require many recreational boats along the East Coast to travel at just 10 knots for up to 90 miles from shore to protect the Right whale.

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis has co-introduced new bipartisan legislation aimed at making boat ownership more affordable for middle-class families.

The Boat Loan Interest Deduction Act of 2026 would allow Americans to deduct up to $10,000 in interest on loans for U.S.-assembled boats. The tax break would phase out for individuals making more than $100,000 dollars, or $200,000 for joint filers.

Davis, who co-chairs the Congressional Boating Caucus, says boating is a vital way of life from the Outer Banks to the Albemarle Sound that supports local manufacturing and small businesses.

The bill is heavily backed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, noting that 95 percent of boats sold in the U.S. are built here.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston