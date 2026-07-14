Proposed bill would make boat ownership more affordable for middle-class families

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis has co-introduced new bipartisan legislation aimed at making boat ownership more affordable for middle-class families.

The Boat Loan Interest Deduction Act of 2026 would allow Americans to deduct up to $10,000 in interest on loans for U.S.-assembled boats. The tax break would phase out for individuals making more than $100,000 dollars, or $200,000 for joint filers.

Davis, who co-chairs the Congressional Boating Caucus, says boating is a vital way of life from the Outer Banks to the Albemarle Sound that supports local manufacturing and small businesses.

The bill is heavily backed by the National Marine Manufacturers Association, noting that 95 percent of boats sold in the U.S. are built here.