Project to protect Grandmother Mountain nears completion

A project aimed at protecting Grandmother Mountain in the High Country is nearing completion.

The final step in the process is the purchase of a one-acre parcel of land on the mountain's eastern slope.

The Blue Ridge Conservancy and The Conservation Fund have partnered to buy the land, completing a 210-acre procurement that was transferred to the National Park Service.

It will eventually join the surrounding areas as part of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The protection effort dates back to 1996. Officials say the final acre came from a landowner with deep family ties to Grandfather Mountain and nearby Linville. The organizations say that owner also wanted this mountainside to be preserved.