Head of Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission defends staffing levels when inmates took control of facility

The head of the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission is defending the facility’s staffing levels just two weeks after inmates took control of the facility. Jail Commission Chair Vivian Saunders addressed the public for the first time since the June 29th inmate takeover, confirming the jail operates with 14 officers.

Saunders pushed back against understaffing criticisms, stating that having three to four guards on an overnight shift is entirely normal and meets North Carolina regulations. She noted that a higher headcount wouldn't have stopped the crisis, stating that if they had nine officers, they would have just had nine hostages.

The jail remains closed while the State Bureau of Investigation reviews how 88 inmates overpowered guards. The commission is working on a long-term safety plan, with full details expected to be released during their next public meeting on August 4th.