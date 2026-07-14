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Head of Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission defends staffing levels when inmates took control of facility

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred yesterday at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.
North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
Order has been fully restored following a severe security breach and an hours-long hostage standoff that occurred at the Bertie-Martin Regional Detention Center in Windsor.

The head of the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail Commission is defending the facility’s staffing levels just two weeks after inmates took control of the facility. Jail Commission Chair Vivian Saunders addressed the public for the first time since the June 29th inmate takeover, confirming the jail operates with 14 officers.

Saunders pushed back against understaffing criticisms, stating that having three to four guards on an overnight shift is entirely normal and meets North Carolina regulations. She noted that a higher headcount wouldn't have stopped the crisis, stating that if they had nine officers, they would have just had nine hostages.

The jail remains closed while the State Bureau of Investigation reviews how 88 inmates overpowered guards. The commission is working on a long-term safety plan, with full details expected to be released during their next public meeting on August 4th.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston