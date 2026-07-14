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Bridgeton Police: Hang up on callers claiming to raise money for West Craven High School

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 14, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
40% of robocalls reportedly are scams.
PhotoAlto/Antoine Arraou
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Getty Images/PhotoAlto
40% of robocalls reportedly are scams.

Bridgeton police are telling people in Craven County to hang up on callers claiming to raise money for West Craven High School.

Authorities say scammers are cold-calling local homeowners, asking for credit card donations to buy promotional high school T-shirts. Law enforcement confirms that no such fundraiser exists.

Investigators say people should never to give out financial information over the phone. Anyone who has already lost money to this scam should contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office immediately to file a fraud report.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston