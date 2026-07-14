Bridgeton Police: Hang up on callers claiming to raise money for West Craven High School

Bridgeton police are telling people in Craven County to hang up on callers claiming to raise money for West Craven High School.

Authorities say scammers are cold-calling local homeowners, asking for credit card donations to buy promotional high school T-shirts. Law enforcement confirms that no such fundraiser exists.

Investigators say people should never to give out financial information over the phone. Anyone who has already lost money to this scam should contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office immediately to file a fraud report.