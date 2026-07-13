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Winterville homebound seniors face uncertainty after town cut financial support for Meals on Wheels

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT
A nutrition specialist prepares a Meals on Wheels delivery in upstate New York. The national organization says the sequester could mean significant cuts in the number of meals they serve to homebound seniors.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
A nutrition specialist prepares a Meals on Wheels delivery.

Dozens of homebound seniors in Winterville face an uncertain future after the town completely cut its financial support for the local Meals on Wheels program.

The Town Council voted to eliminate all funding for outside agencies, ending an $8,500 annual contribution to the Pitt County Council on Aging. Program directors say the budget cut sends shockwaves through the agency, which serves 30 seniors in Winterville alone.

Officials say municipal budgeting has gotten tougher, noting other area towns do not provide direct funding.

The agency vows to keep serving current clients but warns the county-wide waiting list of 200 people will likely grow.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston