Winterville homebound seniors face uncertainty after town cut financial support for Meals on Wheels

Dozens of homebound seniors in Winterville face an uncertain future after the town completely cut its financial support for the local Meals on Wheels program.

The Town Council voted to eliminate all funding for outside agencies, ending an $8,500 annual contribution to the Pitt County Council on Aging. Program directors say the budget cut sends shockwaves through the agency, which serves 30 seniors in Winterville alone.

Officials say municipal budgeting has gotten tougher, noting other area towns do not provide direct funding.

The agency vows to keep serving current clients but warns the county-wide waiting list of 200 people will likely grow.