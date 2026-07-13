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North Carolina leaders offering condolences after sudden death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Iowa Agriculture Summit in March.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham at the Iowa Agriculture Summit in March.

North Carolina leaders are offering condolences after the sudden death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The 71-year-old lawmaker died Saturday evening at a Washington hospital due to an aortic dissection caused by heart disease.

In response, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis called Graham a tireless champion for freedom. Senator Ted Budd honored him as an unapologetic champion for America.

Additionally, eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy expressed deep sadness, stating that Graham's legacy as a respected and beloved force in the United States Senate will endure forever.

Flags will fly at half-staff through July 18.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston