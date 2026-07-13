North Carolina leaders offering condolences after sudden death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham
North Carolina leaders are offering condolences after the sudden death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. The 71-year-old lawmaker died Saturday evening at a Washington hospital due to an aortic dissection caused by heart disease.
In response, North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis called Graham a tireless champion for freedom. Senator Ted Budd honored him as an unapologetic champion for America.
Additionally, eastern North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy expressed deep sadness, stating that Graham's legacy as a respected and beloved force in the United States Senate will endure forever.
Flags will fly at half-staff through July 18.