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Fox in Havelock has tested positive for rabies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Craven County health officials are urging people to be careful after a fox in Havelock tested positive for rabies. The animal was discovered late last week on Ski Court showing clear signs of the virus.

Public health workers warn anyone who may have been bitten, scratched, or exposed to the animal's saliva to seek a medical evaluation immediately.

It’s the county's second confirmed rabies case in two weeks, following a rabid raccoon found in New Bern late last month.

Pet owners are reminded to keep their animals' vaccinations up to date and to avoid touching pets with bare hands if they tangle with wildlife.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston