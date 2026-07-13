Fox in Havelock has tested positive for rabies

Craven County health officials are urging people to be careful after a fox in Havelock tested positive for rabies. The animal was discovered late last week on Ski Court showing clear signs of the virus.

Public health workers warn anyone who may have been bitten, scratched, or exposed to the animal's saliva to seek a medical evaluation immediately.

It’s the county's second confirmed rabies case in two weeks, following a rabid raccoon found in New Bern late last month.

Pet owners are reminded to keep their animals' vaccinations up to date and to avoid touching pets with bare hands if they tangle with wildlife.