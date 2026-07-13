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Firefighters are gaining ground on several eastern North Carolina wildfires

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
While the immediate threat to local homes has eased, authorities continue to monitor lingering hotspots and manage dense smoke spreading into neighboring coastal communities from separate blazes.
Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department
While the immediate threat to local homes has eased, authorities continue to monitor lingering hotspots and manage dense smoke spreading into neighboring coastal communities from separate blazes.

Firefighters are gaining ground against several erratic wildfires fueled by extreme summer heat and dry conditions across eastern North Carolina.

In Brunswick County, weekend rainfall has helped improve containment lines at the Quarry Road Fire near Shallotte. All local road closures and mandatory evacuation orders have officially been lifted.

However, smokey conditions persist along the coast. At the Onslow/Duplin County line, crews are still tackling the Chicken Farm Lane wildfire, which has scorched 164 acres and is currently 75 percent contained.

Meanwhile, further north in Hyde County, crews continue to battle the stubborn Rose Bay Canal Fire southwest of the state prison. The 667-acre blaze is 83 percent contained, but deep organic soils are causing the fire to smolder underground, generating a persistent haze over area communities.

Forestry officials remind people that flying recreational drones near active fire zones is illegal and will ground emergency aircraft.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston