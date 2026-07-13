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Extra caution urged in the kitchen as parasitic foodborne illness spreads rapidly across North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.
CDC
The illness is caused by a microscopic parasite that thrives in the summer heat and is typically spread through contaminated food or water. Doctors warn the parasite triggers severe stomach illness, leading to intense nausea and prolonged bouts of diarrhea.

State health officials are urging extra caution in the kitchen as a parasitic foodborne illness spreads rapidly across North Carolina.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said at least 240 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May. The highest concentration of infections is currently in Wake County, though cases are popping up from Mecklenburg to the mountains.

Medical experts say the illness is caused by a microscopic parasite typically found on fresh produce that is eaten raw, like berries, lettuce, and cilantro. Symptoms include severe, watery diarrhea, painful stomach cramps, and intense fatigue.

Health officials say washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water is critical, though it may not remove all risks. Anyone experiencing prolonged stomach issues should contact a doctor. The infection cannot be passed person-to-person and is easily treatable with antibiotics.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston