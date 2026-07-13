Extra caution urged in the kitchen as parasitic foodborne illness spreads rapidly across North Carolina

State health officials are urging extra caution in the kitchen as a parasitic foodborne illness spreads rapidly across North Carolina.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said at least 240 cases of cyclosporiasis have been confirmed statewide since May. The highest concentration of infections is currently in Wake County, though cases are popping up from Mecklenburg to the mountains.

Medical experts say the illness is caused by a microscopic parasite typically found on fresh produce that is eaten raw, like berries, lettuce, and cilantro. Symptoms include severe, watery diarrhea, painful stomach cramps, and intense fatigue.

Health officials say washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water is critical, though it may not remove all risks. Anyone experiencing prolonged stomach issues should contact a doctor. The infection cannot be passed person-to-person and is easily treatable with antibiotics.