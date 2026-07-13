Chemours asking federal court to throw out a PFAS contamination lawsuit filed by Brunswick County woman

Chemical manufacturers Chemours and DuPont are asking a North Carolina federal court to throw out a PFAS contamination lawsuit filed by a Brunswick County woman.

The companies argue the proposed class-action suit is doomed to fail. In new court filings, defense attorneys said Sara Singer has already conceded she has no formal fiduciary relationship with the companies, which legally undercuts her primary claim.

The lawsuit seeks damages for people whose drinking water was contaminated by GenX and PFAS chemicals. Chemours maintains it has already invested $400 million into emission mitigation at its Fayetteville Works facility.