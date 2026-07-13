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Chemours asking federal court to throw out a PFAS contamination lawsuit filed by Brunswick County woman

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
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Chemical manufacturers Chemours and DuPont are asking a North Carolina federal court to throw out a PFAS contamination lawsuit filed by a Brunswick County woman.

The companies argue the proposed class-action suit is doomed to fail. In new court filings, defense attorneys said Sara Singer has already conceded she has no formal fiduciary relationship with the companies, which legally undercuts her primary claim.

The lawsuit seeks damages for people whose drinking water was contaminated by GenX and PFAS chemicals. Chemours maintains it has already invested $400 million into emission mitigation at its Fayetteville Works facility.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston