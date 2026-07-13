Beaufort County deputies trying to find people involved in child's shooting

A child is in the hospital after being shot this weekend, and Beaufort County deputies are trying to find the people involved.

Paramedics were called to Aurora Saturday afternoon on a medical emergency. Sheriff Scott Hammonds says someone drove the child in a private car to meet an ambulance, and paramedics then rushed the child to the hospital.

Investigators say the adults who were with the 11-year-old ran off before deputies arrived. Deputies are now searching for those adults and trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.