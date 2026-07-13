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Beaufort County deputies trying to find people involved in child's shooting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

A child is in the hospital after being shot this weekend, and Beaufort County deputies are trying to find the people involved.

Paramedics were called to Aurora Saturday afternoon on a medical emergency. Sheriff Scott Hammonds says someone drove the child in a private car to meet an ambulance, and paramedics then rushed the child to the hospital.

Investigators say the adults who were with the 11-year-old ran off before deputies arrived. Deputies are now searching for those adults and trying to figure out exactly where the shooting happened.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston