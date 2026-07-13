200 young anglers aboard a 50-boat fleet shattered previous records in Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament

The 6th annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament wrapped up this weekend on the water in Morehead City.

Organizers said 200 young anglers aboard a 50-boat fleet shattered previous records, releasing more than 134 billfish over three days of competition.

In the release division, the crew aboard Marlin Fever took top honors with more than 2,300 points. Meanwhile, young angler Thomas Segrave earned the title of Top Junior Boy aboard Re-Leased.

Beyond the trophies, the event was a massive win for local communities, raising $150,000 to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains.