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200 young anglers aboard a 50-boat fleet shattered previous records in Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
In the release division, the crew aboard Marlin Fever took top honors with more than 2,300 points. Meanwhile, young angler Thomas Segrave earned the title of Top Junior Boy aboard Re-Leased.
The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament
In the release division, the crew aboard Marlin Fever took top honors with more than 2,300 points. Meanwhile, young angler Thomas Segrave earned the title of Top Junior Boy aboard Re-Leased.

The 6th annual Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament wrapped up this weekend on the water in Morehead City.

Organizers said 200 young anglers aboard a 50-boat fleet shattered previous records, releasing more than 134 billfish over three days of competition.

In the release division, the crew aboard Marlin Fever took top honors with more than 2,300 points. Meanwhile, young angler Thomas Segrave earned the title of Top Junior Boy aboard Re-Leased.

Beyond the trophies, the event was a massive win for local communities, raising $150,000 to support the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plains.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston