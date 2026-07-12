Helene recovery program extended

North Carolina officials have extended a program designed to help residents in their Helene recovery efforts.

The state’s Helene Disaster Case Management Program will now run through January 22, 2027.

The initiative assists households working through the recovery process. It’s open to residents who are living in one of the 39 disaster-impacted counties or are members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Help is available even to those who have applied for FEMA assistance.

The program will close to new applicants on August 31. This will allow project managers to prioritize ongoing cases.

You can find more information at the state Department of Public Safety website.