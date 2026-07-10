U.S. Education Secretary returning to New Bern to discuss the future of American students

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is returning to her hometown of New Bern next week as part of the "Great American Comeback Tour."

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14th, and organizers said it will focus heavily on advancing education, expanding workforce opportunities, and the future of American students. Organized alongside the America First Policy Institute, the tour aligns with the administration's broader push to return education decisions back to individual states.

Event organizers note that seating for the New Bern stop is limited, and the exact location of the event will only be shared with attendees after they register and RSVP online.