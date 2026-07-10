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U.S. Education Secretary returning to New Bern to discuss the future of American students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
Linda McMahon, who twice ran for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, is Donald Trump's nominee to head the Small Business Administration.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is returning to her hometown of New Bern next week as part of the "Great American Comeback Tour."

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is returning to her hometown of New Bern next week as part of the "Great American Comeback Tour."

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, July 14th, and organizers said it will focus heavily on advancing education, expanding workforce opportunities, and the future of American students. Organized alongside the America First Policy Institute, the tour aligns with the administration's broader push to return education decisions back to individual states.

Event organizers note that seating for the New Bern stop is limited, and the exact location of the event will only be shared with attendees after they register and RSVP online.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston