Three separate wildfires impacting eastern North Carolina

Firefighters west of the Rose Hill area in Duplin County are gaining the upper hand after a fast-moving wildfire rapidly swelled to hundreds of acres, triggering emergency evacuations before regional storms and containment lines slowed its advance.

While the immediate threat to local homes has eased, authorities continue to monitor lingering hotspots and manage dense smoke spreading into neighboring coastal communities from separate blazes.

Greenevers Volunteer Fire Department While the immediate threat to local homes has eased, authorities continue to monitor lingering hotspots and manage dense smoke spreading into neighboring coastal communities from separate blazes.

Duplin County Fire Shrinks After Rapid 600-Acre Expansion

The largest of the region's active blazes sparked on Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Pope Road and Corinth Church Road. Fueled by a dangerous combination of low humidity and shifting high winds, the fire expanded aggressively into thick brush, triggering temporary, voluntary evacuations for nearby families.

· Current Status: The fire has shrunk slightly to 526 acres and is 30% contained.

· Local Impact: No injuries or structural damages have been reported.

· Displacement: Displaced residents have since been officially cleared to return to their homes.

· Traffic Advisory: At least one local road remains blocked off to accommodate staging emergency vehicles.

· Next Steps: State officials are maintaining active aircraft reconnaissance over the burn zone to monitor and direct ground crews toward lingering hotspots.

Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Department Firefighting operations have successfully stabilized the Chicken Farm Lane wildfire, prompting the state Forest Service to turn command back over to local crews. The blaze, which was originally triggered by a lightning strike, has stopped expanding.

Handover to Local Crews at Chicken Farm Lane Fire

Further east, firefighting operations have successfully stabilized the Chicken Farm Lane wildfire, prompting the state Forest Service to turn command back over to local crews. The blaze, which was originally triggered by a lightning strike, has stopped expanding.

· Current Status: Holding steady at 164 acres and listed at 75% contained.

· Weather Relief: Recent rainfall and completed bulldozer lines have given responders the upper hand.

· Public Outlook: There is currently no active threat to the public.

· Community Advisory: Neighbors living in Cypress Creek and Chinquapin should expect to see visible smoke and smoldering for a while longer as the interior burns out.

Swansboro Fire Department In coastal Onslow County, a separate wildfire burning on-base at the Camp Lejeune military installation is creating regional travel hazards due to heavy smoke and drifting ash.

Camp Lejeune Blaze Impacts Swansboro Visibility

In coastal Onslow County, a separate wildfire burning on-base at the Camp Lejeune military installation is creating regional travel hazards due to heavy smoke and drifting ash.

· Current Status: Onslow County Emergency Services officials confirm the fire is contained entirely on the military installation.

· Structural Safety: There is zero threat to any homes or off-base structures.

· Traffic Hazards: Shifting winds are pushing the smoke plume directly into the Swansboro area, significantly reducing visibility on local roads and creating hazy conditions. Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when traveling through the affected corridors.