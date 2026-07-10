Repairs coming to Kinston’s Pinelawn Memorial Park after community complaints

Road repairs and drainage upgrades are finally coming to Kinston’s Pinelawn Memorial Park after weeks of community complaints.

State Representative Chris Humphrey announced he met with cemetery management after several reports of large potholes, overgrown weeds, and severe flooding. The company has agreed to bring in local contractors over the next four to six weeks to fix the deteriorating roads.

Humphrey says he is encouraged by the progress but will continue to watch the situation closely to ensure families have safe, respectful access to the grounds.