North Carolina awards nearly $2.8 million to local libraries

The Library of North Carolina is sending millions of dollars to facilities across the state through a new round of grants. The State Library awarded 46 grants totaling roughly $2.8 million to public and academic libraries.

Recipients include UNCG, which received about $127,000, as well as N.C. A&T, UNC School of the Arts, Wilkes Community College, the Davidson County Public Library, Iredell County Public Library and the Moravian Church Southern Province in Winston-Salem.

State officials say the money is meant to help libraries meet needs specific to their community — from expanding tutoring programs to launching new services that get more people through the door.

Past grants have funded a makerspace at Forsyth Tech and new kids’ STEM programs at UNCG for the local community.

