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NC AG working to close robocall loophole

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 10, 2026 at 7:10 AM EDT
The Federal Communications Commission is pushing phone companies to implement robocall blocking services by default.
John Raoux
/
AP
Scammers are bypassing spam filters by purchasing large lists of real phone numbers and cycling through them rapidly, often using a number just twice before moving on.

North Carolina’s attorney general and 49 others are demanding the federal government shut down a loophole fueling billions of illegal robocalls.

Scammers are bypassing spam filters by purchasing large lists of real phone numbers and cycling through them rapidly, often using a number just twice before moving on.
Last year alone, Americans lost nearly $2 billion to these predatory calls and texts.

The bipartisan coalition is urging the FCC to cut off the supply by banning rapid number cycling and requiring phone number resellers to strictly vet buyers.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson says cutting scammers off at the source will stop them from tricking consumers with legitimate numbers.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston