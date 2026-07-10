NC AG working to close robocall loophole

North Carolina’s attorney general and 49 others are demanding the federal government shut down a loophole fueling billions of illegal robocalls.

Scammers are bypassing spam filters by purchasing large lists of real phone numbers and cycling through them rapidly, often using a number just twice before moving on.

Last year alone, Americans lost nearly $2 billion to these predatory calls and texts.

The bipartisan coalition is urging the FCC to cut off the supply by banning rapid number cycling and requiring phone number resellers to strictly vet buyers.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson says cutting scammers off at the source will stop them from tricking consumers with legitimate numbers.