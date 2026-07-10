Haitian immigrants with TPS get two-week extension to keep working legally

Haitian immigrants in North Carolina covered by Temporary Protected Status can continue living and working legally in the U.S. for at least two more weeks after federal officials temporarily extended their protections.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced Friday that Haitian TPS holders' immigration status and employment authorization documents will remain valid through July 24 while litigation over the program continues.

The extension follows a federal judge's order temporarily blocking the Trump administration's effort to end Haiti's TPS designation.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration has the authority to end TPS and that courts generally cannot review that decision. However, legal challenges over the administration's attempt to terminate Haiti's designation remain ongoing.

About 13,000 Haitians live in North Carolina. It's unclear how many are currently protected under TPS.